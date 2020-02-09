Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Adds two assists Saturday

Nugent-Hopkins provided two helpers and three shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Nugent-Hopkins' chemistry with Leon Draisaitl was on full display in this contest -- the former assisted both of the latter's goals. The pair of assists snapped a two-game scoreless run for Nugent-Hopkins. The 26-year-old is up to 39 points (14 tallies, 25 helpers), 122 shots and an even plus-minus rating in 49 outings.