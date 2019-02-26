Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Apple taken away

Nugent-Hopkins was originally credited with a power-play assist in Monday's loss to the Predators, but the NHL made an official scoring change that took the point away.

It appeared that Nugent-Hopkins redirected an Alex Chiasson shot that was ultimately corraled for a Leon Draisaitl tally, but an official review was made by the league, and Chiasson ended up as the lone distributor on that particular scoring play. That would've been Nuge's career-high-tying 56th point of the season, but he'll have plenty of opportunities to surpass that mark. Check your league's official rules to determine how scoring changes are handled for fantasy purposes.