Nugent-Hopkins (illness) returned to the ice for an optional practice Friday, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Nugent-Hopkins missed Wednesday's tilt versus Boston and is expected to play on the second line with Leon Draisaitl as coach Ken Knoblauch is keeping Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and Warren Foegele together on the first unit. Nughent-Hopkins is expected to see first power-play time. Nugent-Hopkins has 15 goals and 49 points in 52 games this season and while he is playing at close to a point-per-game clip, he is not close to the 104-point season he had a year ago. Get ready to activate him Friday.