Nugent-Hopkins (illness) returned to the ice for an optional practice Friday, according to Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic.

Nugent-Hopkins missed Wednesday's tilt versus Boston but his presence at morning practice suggests he could return to the lineup Friday versus Minnesota. Nugent-Hopkins has 15 goals and 49 points in 52 games this season -- while he's playing at close to a point-per-game clip, he is not close to the 104-point season he had a year ago.