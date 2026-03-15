Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nugent-Hopkins (personal) is suiting up for Sunday's home matchup against Nashville, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.
Nugent-Hopkins will skate on the third line with Jason Dickinson and Jack Roslovic on Sunday after missing Friday's game in St. Louis. The 32-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has put up 17 goals, 50 points, 102 shots and a minus-8 rating through 57 appearances in 2025-26.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Not playing Friday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores twice in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Tallies on power play•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Two-point effort in loss•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: On four-game point streak•