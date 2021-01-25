Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Nugent-Hopkins got the Oilers on the board 21 seconds into the second period. It was his third tally of the year, snapping a four-game goal drought. He's up to six points, 27 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through seven appearances. The 27-year-old seems poised to flirt with a point-per-game pace again in 2020-21 after recording 61 points in 65 outings last year.