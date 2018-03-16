Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Bonding with McDavid

Nugent-Hopkins has two goals and an assist in the last three games playing alongside Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Sun reports.

Nugent-Hopkins has yet to shown any ill effects after missing 18 games (ribs) -- he has tallied five points in six games since returning. Naturally, playing alongside Connor McDavid has made the transition easier. "We read off each other well. Early in the game he set me up a couple of times for nice chances. Same with last game in Calgary, we found each other. Its' starting to click pretty well," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Obviously it's fun playing with him because he's a different level player. Whoever gets to play with him is going to be enjoying it. We're finding each other and playing well." With three points in the three games that he's lined up alongside McDavid, the 24-year-old is worth a speculative add across all formats -- especially if the duo of first-overall draft picks continue to gel.