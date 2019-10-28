Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Breaks drought with assist
Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.
Nugent-Hopkins fed James Neal for the third-period tally, ending the center's four-game point drought. Nugent-Hopkins has posted seven points and 22 shots in 12 games to start the year. The 26-year-old isn't on the Oilers' top line, so his offense may run streaky throughout 2019-20.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Finally lights lamp•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Continues assist spree•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Gathers helper•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Finally on scoresheet•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Healthy for Opening Night•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nursing minor injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.