Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Breaks drought with assist

Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Nugent-Hopkins fed James Neal for the third-period tally, ending the center's four-game point drought. Nugent-Hopkins has posted seven points and 22 shots in 12 games to start the year. The 26-year-old isn't on the Oilers' top line, so his offense may run streaky throughout 2019-20.