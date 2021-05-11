Nugent-Hopkins tallied a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Canadiens.

Kailer Yamamoto's shot attempt was blocked and rolled right to Nugent-Hopkins in the left faceoff circle, and he deposited it to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead in the first period. It was the 15th goal of the year for Nugent-Hopkins, who is back on the left side of Edmonton's second line with Yamamoto and Leon Draisaitl, a trio that was so effective for the Oilers down the stretch last season. An Edmonton playoff run will depend largely on secondary scoring in support of Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, particularly at even strength, and Nugent-Hopkins is one of the forwards who will be counted upon to provide it.