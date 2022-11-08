Nugent-Hopkins scored twice on four shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Nugent-Hopkins' goals pulled the Oilers within one each time, but they couldn't get even. He'd been limited to two assists over his last four games. This was the 29-year-old's fourth multi-point effort of the season. Nugent-Hopkins has impressed with seven tallies, eight assists, 34 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests overall.