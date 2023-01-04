Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Nugent-Hopkins snapped his four-game goal drought, which matched his longest of the season. The 29-year-old opened the scoring in the first period, converting on a pass from Leon Draisaitl. Nugent-Hopkins is now at 19 tallies, 46 points (25 on the power play), 95 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 39 contests. He's currently working in a third-line role at even strength, but his hefty power-play role should continue to be a fruitful one.