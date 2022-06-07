Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Monday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

A sloppy pass in the Avalanche's zone allowed Nugent-Hopkins to put the Oilers ahead 2-1 at 16:57 of the second period. The 29-year-old finished the postseason with six goals and eight assists in 16 contests, including three points in four games versus the Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals. He had a solid regular season, logging 11 goals, 39 helpers, 154 shots and a plus-3 rating as a top-six playmaker, a role he's likely to reprise in 2022-23.