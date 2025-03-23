Nugent-Hopkins posted a hat trick, five shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Nugent-Hopkins had goals at even strength and on the power play in the second period, and he added a shorthanded empty-netter that stood as the game-winner in the third. The 31-year-old is poised to be the Oilers' top-line center until one of Connor McDavid (lower body) or Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed) returns from injury. Nugent-Hopkins has been surging lately with nine points and a plus-7 rating over his last four games, and he's finding success in all situations. For the season, he's at 20 goals, 48 points, 140 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 69 appearances.