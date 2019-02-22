Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Chips in power-play assist
Nugent-Hopkins provided an assist on the opening goal of a 4-3 overtime win against the Islanders on Thursday.
Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid fed Leon Draisaitl for the man-advantage tally as the Oilers' stars shined early on. Nugent-Hopkins also had five shots on goal and two blocked shots in the contest. Somewhat quietly, the Canadian center has 55 points in 60 games this season, including 22 points while a man up and three while shorthanded. The minus-10 rating stings a bit, but the production is there for the first overall pick from 2011 as he closes in on his career-high of 56 points set in 2013-14 and matched in 2014-15.
