Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist and went plus-4 in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Nugent-Hopkins went two games without a point to end November, but he was back on the scoresheet after a five-day break. The 30-year-old forward was on a line with Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid again -- that trio carried the offense in this win. Nugent-Hopkins has five goals, 14 helpers, 43 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 23 outings this season while regularly featuring in the top six.