Nugent-Hopkins posted an assist in Monday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Nugent-Hopkins set up a Leon Draisaitl goal at 11:40 of the second period to give the Oilers a 4-0 lead. The 28-year-old Nugent-Hopkins is up to 30 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 42 contests. He's picked up 17 of his points on the power play, where he often works on the top unit.