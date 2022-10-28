Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and earned two assists during a 6-5 victory over the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Nearly 24 hours after collecting career goal No. 200, Nugent-Hopkins claimed No. 201. The 29-year-old center has collected at least one point in three-straight games. In his past five appearances, Nugent-Hopkins has four goals among 10 points. Fantasy managers are quickly forgetting about last season's 11-goal output. With linemates Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins scored his fifth goal this season 24 seconds into the third period Thursday, tying the score at 4-all. Despite his three points, Nugent-Hopkins, who added three shots, registered a minus-1 rating.