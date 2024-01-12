Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Nugent-Hopkins has three goals and four assists over his last seven outings. He set up a Zach Hyman tally in the third period of Thursday's game. For the season, Nugent-Hopkins is at 38 points in as many games while adding 89 shots on net and a plus-12 rating. He remains a consistent playmaker in a top-line role alongside Hyman and Connor McDavid.
