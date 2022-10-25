Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and drew an assist as the Oilers rallied past the Penguins 6-3 Monday.

Nugent-Hopkins, the 2011 first-overall draft pick, was not playing consistently. Sure, the 29-year-old center had five points in five games, but four came against the Hurricanes last Thursday. Coming off an 11-goal campaign, Nugent-Hopkins seeks to regain the scoring touch that led to four 20-goal seasons. Playing on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins should continue to receive consistent scoring chances. To regain his 20-goal status, however, Nugent-Hopkins will need to generate more than the one shot he had versus the Penguins.