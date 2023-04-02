Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.
Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and 14 assists over his last 11 contests as he continues to push for a 100-point campaign. He helped out on Connor McDavid's third-period tally Saturday. For the season, Nugent-Hopkins is up to 35 tallies, 62 helpers, 189 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 77 appearances.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Shines in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Earns two power-play points•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Point streak at seven games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nets two goals•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Point streak at five games•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: On four-game point streak•