Nugent-Hopkins picked up an assist, added three shots on goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kings in Game 5.

His helper Tuesday was his first even-strength point since April 8. Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in four of the five games in the first-round series against the Kings, and he's added 12 shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating. The 30-year-old continues to be a key playmaker in the Oilers' top six.