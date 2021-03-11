Nugent-Hopkins posted a power-play assist in Wednesday's 7-1 blowout of the Senators.

Nugent-Hopkins set up the second of Leon Draisaitl's three goals in the contest. The 27-year-old Nugent-Hopkins has faltered on offense a bit lately with just a goal and two helpers in his last eight games. He's up to 21 points (13 on the power play), 83 shots on net and 14 PIM through 28 outings overall.