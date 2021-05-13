Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on his lone shot of the game in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.

He beat Montreal netminder Cayden Primeau blocker side with a wrist shot from above the left circle, tying the game at 2-2 midway through the opening period. Nugent-Hopkins, who has scored in back-to-back-games, has provided 16 goals and 19 assists in 51 contests this season. A career-high nine of his tallies have come with the man advantage.