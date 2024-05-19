Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal, dished two assists, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6.
Nugent-Hopkins earned his first multi-point effort in five outings. He assisted on goals by Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. Through 11 playoff contests, Nugent-Hopkins has three goals, 11 assists, 14 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating. He's played the last two games alongside Connor McDavid, which gives Nugent-Hopkins some significant DFS upside if he stays in that spot for Game 7 on Monday.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores in Game 4 win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Contributes power-play assist•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Logs power-play helper•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Picks up two assists in Game 1•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Garners two helpers Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Supplies trio of helpers•