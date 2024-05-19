Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal, dished two assists, added two hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks in Game 6.

Nugent-Hopkins earned his first multi-point effort in five outings. He assisted on goals by Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. Through 11 playoff contests, Nugent-Hopkins has three goals, 11 assists, 14 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating. He's played the last two games alongside Connor McDavid, which gives Nugent-Hopkins some significant DFS upside if he stays in that spot for Game 7 on Monday.