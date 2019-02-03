Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Collects two apples
Nugent-Hopkins dished out a pair of power-play assists in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.
Edmonton scored twice on the power-play during the second period, with Nugent-Hopkins factoring in on both. With those two points, he's up to 48 on the year, matching his total from last season in 10 fewer games.
