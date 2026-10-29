Nugent-Hopkins recorded two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Mattias Ekholm's second-period goal before earning a secondary assist on Kasperi Kapanen's power-play tally early in the third. The veteran forward continues to benefit from his involvement alongside Connor McDavid, particularly with the man advantage. His versatility and established role in Edmonton's high-octane offense give him a reliable fantasy floor. He's played just four games this season but already has five points (one goal, four helpers) and 12 shots on goal.