Nugent-Hopkins scored a pair of power-play goals during a 4-3 overtime loss to the host Predators on Monday.

Nugent-Hopkins, who has notched man-advantage markers during consecutive contests, demonstrated why the Oilers entered Monday with the NHL's top power play (31.9 percent). The 29-year-old center twice tied the game as the Oilers have recorded multiple power-play tallies in six of their past seven outings. Nugent-Hopkins, who contributed five shots and one hit in the loss, has collected 13 points, including nine on the power play, in his past nine appearances.