Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Compiles two points Saturday

Nugent-Hopkins posted one goal and one power-play assist in Saturday's game against the Canucks.

The assist was Nugent-Hopkins' first power-play point since March 5 against Arizona. The 24-year-old forward will finish his campaign tied with his career-best 24 goals from the 2014-15 season, but Nugent-Hopkins played 14 less games this year. Nugent-Hopkins will turn his focus to the World Hockey Championships, which start on May 4 in Denmark.