Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Continues assist spree
Nugent-Hopkins delivered a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.
Nugent-Hopkins now has four helpers in his last three games, accounting for all of his offense so far this season. The center collected 69 points in 82 games last season, but that was fueled by a career-best 26 power-play points, so a bit of regression may be on the way for the 26-year-old in 2019-20.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Gathers helper•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Finally on scoresheet•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Healthy for Opening Night•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Nursing minor injury•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Serves up pair of helpers•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Posts hat trick•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.