Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Continues assist spree

Nugent-Hopkins delivered a power-play assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Nugent-Hopkins now has four helpers in his last three games, accounting for all of his offense so far this season. The center collected 69 points in 82 games last season, but that was fueled by a career-best 26 power-play points, so a bit of regression may be on the way for the 26-year-old in 2019-20.