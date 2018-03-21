Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Continues impressive play

Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 blowout win over the Hurricanes.

Even though he is a natural center, Nugent-Hopkins has been Connor McDavid's left wing as of late and it is clearly paying off -- he has registered eight points (four goals, four assists) in his last nine games. The 24 year old's consistent play makes him worthy of a speculative add across all formats; especially those in need of offensive help during the playoffs.