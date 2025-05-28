Nugent-Hopkins registered two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Nugent-Hopkins has rattled off four straight multi-point efforts in the Western Conference Finals. His output in that stretch (nine points) matches his combined total from 11 contests over the first two rounds. Nugent-Hopkins also has a plus-9 rating, 35 shots on net, 17 hits and 12 blocked shots this postseason. As long as he stays on the first line, he's in a good position to rack up offense.