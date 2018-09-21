Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Continuing to flourish alongside McDavid

Nugent-Hopkins potted a pair of goals in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Jets.

Nugent-Hopkins' chemistry with Connor McDavid and Ty Rattie continues to grow. Their line combined for 11 points in this one, including five goals. The former center finished last season on a hot streak after being moved to McDavid's wing, and now Nugent-Hopkins is primed for a full season of excellent production in that role.