Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Contributes helper Saturday

Nugent-Hopkins recorded an assist during Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The first overall pick from the 2011 NHL Entry Draft has four goals and nine points in his last eight games, so now might be a good time to scoop him up if another manager got antsy about the slow start. He seems to be rounding into form.

