Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Canadiens.

Nugent-Hopkins' goal at 12:17 of the third period tied the game at 5-5, and it came just under a minute after he helped out on a Leon Draisaitl marker. This was Nugent-Hopkins' third multi-point effort in eight contests. He's up to five goals, four assists, five power-play points, 15 shots on net and a minus-3 rating. He remains a key part of the Oilers' lineup in all situations, and he should continue to be especially productive with the man advantage.