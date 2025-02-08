Nugent-Hopkins logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two PIM in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Avalanche.

He set up both of Leon Draisaitl's tallies in the contest. Nugent-Hopkins enters the 4 Nations Face-Off break with no goals over his last six outings, though he has four assists in that span. The 31-year-old forward is up to 15 goals, 20 helpers, 108 shots on net, 18 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 54 appearances. While he's centered the third line recently, his power-play time allows him to see fairly steady minutes regardless of his even-strength role.