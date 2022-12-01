Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist and added eight PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Nugent-Hopkins reached the 10-goal and 25-point marks in this contest. It was not a flawless performance -- he took a pair of minor penalties late in the second period and a double-minor for high-sticking in the third. The 29-year-old had all of 10 PIM entering Wednesday, so he's not likely to repeat such a parade to the penalty box often. He's picked up two goals and six helpers in his last six outings.