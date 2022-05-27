Nugent-Hopkins recorded a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames.

Nugent-Hopkins found Zach Hyman at the net front for the Oilers' first lead of the game at 14:57 of the second period. In the second round, Nugent-Hopkins posted two goals and four helpers, though his assist Thursday was his first on special teams. The veteran forward is up to 11 points (three on the power play), 28 shots on net, 19 hits, 14 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating in 12 playoff contests. He should continue to see significant usage in a second-line role in the Western Conference Finals.