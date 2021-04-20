Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) could return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against Montreal.

Nugent-Hopkins has missed the last four games while stashed away on injured reserve with an upper-body issue. According to head coach Dave Tippett, the 28-year-old had a good practice Tuesday and will be evaluated again Wednesday with a chance to get back in the lineup. He has 12 goals and 28 points in 40 games this season.