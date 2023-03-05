Nugent-Hopkins recorded a shorthanded assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Jets.

It wasn't quite the four-point explosion he put up against the Jets on Friday, but it showcased his versatility and two-way play. Nugent-Hopkins was able to spring Mattias Janmark for a shorthanded game-tying tally in the second period. In addition to a career-high 42 power-play points this year, Nugent-Hopkins has also picked up three shorthanded points. He's at 30 goals, 48 helpers, 153 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 64 contests overall.