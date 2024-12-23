Nugent-Hopkins, who has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Senators, is dealing with an illness, Bob Stauffer of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Nugent-Hopkins was a late scratch for Sunday's matchup after he wasn't on the ice for pregame warmups, but the Oilers didn't initially disclose the reason for his absence. He's dealing with an illness, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action in the near future since he'll have nearly a week to recover, as the Oilers don't play again until Saturday, when they'll face the Jets.