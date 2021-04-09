Nugent-Hopkins is dealing with an upper-body injury, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
Nugent-Hopkins was a late scratch ahead of Thursday's game in Ottawa. Head coach Dave Tippett said Nugent-Hopkins would be evaluated ahead of Friday's contest in Calgary, although he should be considered questionable at best for that game.
More News
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Out Thursday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Scores on power play•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Adds helper•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Logs assist in win•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Notches two points Wednesday•
-
Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Helpers in three straight games•