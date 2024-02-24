Nugent-Hopkins logged a power-play assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Nugent-Hopkins was back after a one-game absence due to an illness. The 30-year-old has six points and 15 shots on net over eight outings in February. For the season, he's at 50 points (18 on the power play), 125 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 53 appearances. Nugent-Hopkins remains a strong fantasy winger while playing in a top-six role and on the first power-play unit.