Nugent-Hopkins played through a shoulder injury during the playoffs, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
Nugent-Hopkins' shoulder injury isn't expected to require surgery, so at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be ready for training camp in September. The 29-year-old forward racked up six goals and 14 points through 16 contests during postseason play.
