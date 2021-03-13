Nugent-Hopkins collected an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-2 win over the Senators.

Nugent-Hopkins set up Tyler Ennis for a third-period goal. Through six games in March, Nugent-Hopkins has a goal and two helpers. He's probably been the most negatively impacted by Leon Draisaitl taking his place on Connor McDavid's line -- Nugent-Hopkins has in turn centered the second line. The 27-year-old RNH has 22 points, 85 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 29 outings, but he may only be a depth option in fantasy when he's not skating with superstars at even strength.