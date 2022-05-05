Nugent-Hopkins recorded a power-play assist and four hits in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings in Game 2.

Nugent-Hopkins has picked up four assists in his last eight games. The 29-year-old forward was something of a power-play specialist in 2021-22, earning 23 of his 50 points with the man advantage. As long as the Oilers stay competitive, he's unlikely to move out of a third-line role, though he could be shuffled up to the second line if head coach Jay Woodcroft reunites Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at some point in the postseason.