Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Delivers two assists in loss
Nugent-Hopkins racked up two assists in Monday's 4-2 road loss to the Capitals.
Nugent-Hopkins has only missed the scoresheet entirely in five of 14 games this season. A shrewd move in DFS is to save some virtual dollars by pivoting away from Connor McDavid and stream his linemates (Nuge, Drake Caggiula) instead, since those flankers are obviously going to factor into McDavid's production most of the time anyway.
