Nugent-Hopkins scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Chicago struck first, but Nugent-Hopkins' tally tied the game at 1-1 midway through the opening frame. The 30-year-old has been hot in December with a goal and six helpers over four contests. For the season, he's up to six tallies, 19 helpers, nine power-play points, 52 shots on net, 20 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 26 outings. He's had some regression from the 104-point pace he racked up in 2022-23, but he's still been an effective part of the Oilers' resurgent offense over recent weeks.