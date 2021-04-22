Nugent-Hopkins (upper body) scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Nugent-Hopkins saw 26:31 of ice time in his return from a four-game absence, so there was no easing the star forward back into the lineup. He contributed a goal with the man advantage in the third period, but the Oilers' rally ultimately fell short. The 28-year-old has 13 tallies, 29 points, 107 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 41 appearances overall. He should be locked in for a top-six role going forward.