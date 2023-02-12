Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and 10 assists, including eight power-play points and a shorthanded goal, over his last 11 contests. The 29-year-old forward is doing his best not to be overshadowed in the Oilers' top-heavy offense. He's up to 24 tallies, 63 points (34 on the power play), 129 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 53 outings.