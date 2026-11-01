Nugent-Hopkins tallied two goals, including one on the power-play, placed two shots on net and served two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

Nugent-Hopkins' Halloween afternoon was much more of a treat than a trick, as he recorded his first multi-goal game of the 2026-27 campaign. Both of his tallies came in the second period, with the latter of his pair of goals being on the power play. Overall, the 33-year-old center is up to three goals, seven points and 14 shots on net across five outings this season. After a few lackluster seasons since his 104-point outburst during the 2022-23 campaign, Nugent-Hopkins is on pace to get back to his previous high-level form. Since returning from his lower-body injury, he's recorded three multi-point games. Nugent-Hopkins is an excellent waiver-wire add in all point-based fantasy formats given his hot start and placement on the Oilers' top power-play unit.